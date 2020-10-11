Frank C. Ricci, age 64, was beloved husband of Katie (nee Mohler); dearest son of Betty (nee Moorman) and the late Frank A; dear brother of Danny (deceased) (Debbie), John (Tracy), Richard (Susannah) and Lori Meyer (Norm, deceased); also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Frank was an avid golfer and die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. All services and interment private. Arrangements entrusted to the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WEST OF I-71).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.