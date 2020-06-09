BARBERTON -- Frank C. Yurchiak, 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 6, 2020. Frank was born in Barberton where he was a life resident. He was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for 37 years and was the Co-Owner of Hahn Funeral Home for 16 years. He was a former member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and Magic City Kiwanis. Frank was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he was an usher for several years. He was also a proud Army Veteran serving in Vietnam as a Sentry Dog Handler. Frank loved being outdoors and spending time on his farm in Guernsey County. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; son, Paul; daughter, Laura; brother, Dick; and father-in-law, John Genet; he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Becky (Genet); daughter-in-law, Sally Yurchiak of Greenfield, IN; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, MacKenzie and Luke; sister, Linda (Ron) Karalic; mother-in-law, Jean Genet; sisters-in-law, Beverly Yurchiak; Dianne (John) Boyle; Maureen Dudley; Mary (Bill) Moutschka; and Barbara (David) Moss; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends; and his faithful companion "Shadow". Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204-6th St. NW., Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Private Family Calling Hours. Frank's love for animals was known by everyone who knew him, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Summit County Humane Society. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.