Frank C. Zittle, Jr. Frank C. Zittle Jr., 83, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019. He was born November 16, 1935 in Akron, Oh to the late Frank Carl Sr. and Clara Zittle (Pittinger). Frank was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Ford. He enjoyed his family, classic cars, exotic animals and eating good food. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra (Mowery); daughters, Shirley Sacy and Diane Miller; sister, Marilyn Leary; and brother, Jack Zittle. He is survived by his grandson, Michael Sacy; sons-in-law, Ron Sacy Jr. and Cyrus A. Miller; brother, Charles E. Zittle, nephews, Charles J. (Angie) Zittle Sr., Jason F. (Nicole) Zittle; and great-nieces and nephews, Brittany (Shay) Sharp, Kelsey Zittle, Charles J. Zittle Jr., Noah Zittle, and Jordyn Zittle. Special thanks to Wanda Hackathorn (Joe Oswald) for their kind and loving care. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron, Oh on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Young officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akron Zoo, in memory of Frank. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Zittle family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019