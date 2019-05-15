|
Frank E. DeBliss
STOW -- Frank "Papo" DeBliss, 92, died May 13, 2019. Born in New Salem, Pa., he was a Stow resident for 29 years, a U.S. Army veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 37 years. Frank was also a member of Acker Moore Memorial Post and St. Eugene Catholic Church, where he served as an usher.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Julia; daughter, Patricia Himmelreich; grandchildren, Kristie (Nathan) Basile, Joann (Shane) Hamrick and Richard (Carla) Himmelreich; great-grandchildren, Alek, Brooke, Jade, Logan and Ricky; nieces and nephews, and longtime family friend and neighbor, Sue Leone.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Burial All Saints Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019