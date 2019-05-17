|
Frank E. DeBliss
STOW -- Frank "Papo" DeBliss, 92, died May 13, 2019.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Burial All Saints Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church.
Full obituary may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2019