Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave
Cuyahoga Falls , OH
Frank E. DeBliss

STOW -- Frank "Papo" DeBliss, 92, died May 13, 2019.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Friday, 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Burial All Saints Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church.

Full obituary may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2019
