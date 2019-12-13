Home

Frank E. Long Obituary
Frank E. Long passed away on December 7 2019, after an extended illness. Frank was loved by many and a friend to everyone. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy and brother, John. Frank is survived by his wife, Vickie; brothers, George (Nancy), Charles, and Stephen (Sharon); sisters Susan and Tami; sister-in-law, Lisa; daughter, Melanie; son, Darren (Jeri); stepdaughters, Shelly Curcic and Carey (John) Minard; several grandchildren; one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews, and many long-time friends. Special thanks to Dr. Shaub and his staff for their support throughout the years. Per Frank's wishes, the family will have a celebration of life after the holiday season. The family requests that any donations be made in Frank's honor to the or a local animal shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
