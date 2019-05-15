Frank Edward Frazier Jr.



Frank Edward Frazier Jr., 27, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2019 after a short struggle with addiction. He was born June 22, 1991.



Frank graduated from Garfield HS in 2009. He was known to have one of the biggest hearts and was one of the most caring people. Frank would help anybody who needed help and would put others before himself. He was known to his friends as a goofball, and had an infectious smile and a goofy grin.



Frank was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Tyson; and great-parents, Ida Olive Frazier and Stanley and Lydia Wolsky. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Brenda; sister, Jordan; grandparents, Jim and MaryAnn; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Cremation will take place at a later date.