Frank Ernest Geig TOGETHER AGAIN

Tallmadge - Frank Ernest Geig, 84, passed away June 13, 2019. Born in Barberton, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Frank served in the U.S. Marines and was retired as Owner of Household Appliance Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, Frank and Elizabeth Geig; brother, Joseph Zaha. Frank is survived by his daughter, Jeanne (Jerry) Wallis of Munroe Falls; sons, Stephen (Deborah) Barry of Cuyahoga Falls, Thomas (Lori) Geig of Copley; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Betty Jane (John) Icanberry of Nevada; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crohn's Colitis Foundation, 733 3rd Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or American Diabetes Foundation, Cleveland Office, 4500 Rockside Rd., Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131. There will be a small luncheon gathering in the Church Social Hall after the service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 16 to June 20, 2019
