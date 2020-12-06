Together Again Frank Ferko born April 1, 1920 to John and Julia (Grecni) in Akron, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 28,2020. Frank graduated from Garfield HS in 1938. He wrestled and Play SEU baseball as a left-handed catcher. Frank married Julia Kubic October 11, 1941. He served as a Sergeant in the Army Medical Corps during WWII. He was stationed at Mitchell Field Air Base in Hempstead, Long Island, NY, and was Medically discharged in February 1945. Frank worked in the plastics and rubber fields most of his life. He retired from GenCorp in 1985 where he was factory manager in Irwin, PA. Frank loved his church, serving as congregational president at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barberton for 13 years. After retirement, he served as an usher at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton until the age of 90. He will always be remembered for his commitment to his church, his family and to others. Frank loved to hunt and fish and could be found many evenings and weekends hunting and / or fishing. He enjoyed ice fishing on Lake Michigan and rabbit hunting all over Summit and Mahoning Counties. His hunting stopped after his hunting beagle, Tippy, died. After retirement, Frank started his "second career" as a flea marketer with his wife, Judy. They set up all over the State of Ohio. He was known as the "sock man" in Hartville and Mt. Hope. Together they worked in the flea market business for over 20 years. Frank was preceded in death by Judy, his beloved wife of 73 years, his father, John, his mother, Julia and his brother, John. Frank leaves behind daughters, Judy (Jerry) Goodpasture of Uniontown, Ohio., Patty (Steve) Cook, of Brandon, FL, and Carol (Scott) Guiler of Dallas, TX; son, Frank Jr. of California. He also leaves six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due the surrounding condition of Covid-19 private services will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 770 Market Ave. N., Canton, Ohio 44721. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
