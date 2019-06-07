Frank G.



Reynolds



Frank G. Reynolds, 67, passed away unexpectedly on June 4th, 2019.



He was born in Akron where he lived all of his life. Frank graduated from North High School in 1969 and worked for the City of Akron, Sewer Maintenance Department, until he retired in 1988.



Frank was a one of a kind individual. He was a charismatic, fun loving, mischievous man with an infectious laugh. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends and always looked for a reason to cookout and celebrate. He was an amazing cook, but could never actually give a detailed description of the recipe. Frank loved unconditionally, gave generously, and always spoke what was on his mind. Frank will be deeply missed and will forever leave a lasting void in many lives.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Louis Reynolds and wife, Sally. Frank is survived by his children, Kim (Jim) Sabetta, Jennifer Stevens (Josh), Jason (Laura) Reynolds, Sarah Sir Louis; sister, Brenda Reynolds; brother, Lou Reynolds (Shannon), brother-in-law, Terry Shannon (Pam); brother-in-law, John Schonauer; sister-in-law, Bobbie Schnabel; first wife, Cathy Bable, 13 grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and many, many special life long friends including Tom Cargill, Michael Clelland, and Ronnie Starcher.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main Street, Akron, with Father Mike Matusz officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Frank's name. (memo should state that donation should remain in Akron, Ohio area) AHA - P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary