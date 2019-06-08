Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Frank G. Reynolds

Frank G. Reynolds Obituary
Frank G.

Reynolds

Frank G. Reynolds, 67, passed away unexpectedly on June 4th, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main Street, Akron, with Father Mike Matusz officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Frank's name. (memo should state that donation should remain in Akron, Ohio area) AHA - P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019
