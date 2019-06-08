|
|
Frank G.
Reynolds
Frank G. Reynolds, 67, passed away unexpectedly on June 4th, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main Street, Akron, with Father Mike Matusz officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Frank's name. (memo should state that donation should remain in Akron, Ohio area) AHA - P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019