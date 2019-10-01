Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Akron, OH
Frank Gross Obituary
Frank Gross TOGETHER AGAIN Frank Gross, age 93, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 27, 2019. Born in Croatia, he moved to the United States in 1952. Frank was a member of Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church and the German Family Society. He loved gardening, was a hard worker and loved his family. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Anna; and his sister. He is survived by his sons, Frank Jr. (Loretta) and Anthony (Cheryl); daughter, Mary (Daniel) Woods; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Martin (Anna) Gross. Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. with Father Zachary M. Kawalec officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Memorials may be made to Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
