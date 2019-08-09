|
Frank J. Baughman Jr. Frank J. Baughman, Jr., 53, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a lifelong area resident. Frank was a 1984 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, and had been most recently employed at Reuther Mold. Frank enjoyed a lifetime of riding motorcycles and listening to music with his friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Preceded in death by his parents, Merri Lynn and Frank Baughman, Sr., he is survived by his daughter, Alice Baughman; sister, Karen Baughman-Deem; fiance, Gina Sharp; nieces, Nicole Swan and Katie Deem; nephew, Billy Swan, and all his beloved friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home, 235 Highland Ave., Munroe Falls, OH 44262. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019