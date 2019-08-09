Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
his home
235 Highland Ave
Munroe Falls, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Frank Baughman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Baughman Jr.


1966 - 2019
Frank J. Baughman Jr. Obituary
Frank J. Baughman Jr. Frank J. Baughman, Jr., 53, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls and was a lifelong area resident. Frank was a 1984 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, and had been most recently employed at Reuther Mold. Frank enjoyed a lifetime of riding motorcycles and listening to music with his friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Preceded in death by his parents, Merri Lynn and Frank Baughman, Sr., he is survived by his daughter, Alice Baughman; sister, Karen Baughman-Deem; fiance, Gina Sharp; nieces, Nicole Swan and Katie Deem; nephew, Billy Swan, and all his beloved friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home, 235 Highland Ave., Munroe Falls, OH 44262. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
