Frank J. Catalano, 87, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for over 50 years. Frank retired from Goodrich chemical plant, where he worked as a Scale Mechanic for 30 years. He was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Camper Club and Redeemer Lutheran Church. Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, leather crafting, wood carving and painting. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Ann Catalano, and son, David Catalano. He will be dearly missed by his brother, Steve (Patsy) Catalano; children, Victoria (Tom) Nicol of Cuyahoga Falls; Sam (Terry) of Stow, and Mark (Dyna) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Chris, Jennifer, Josh, Erin, Marlene, Jason, Angela, Brian, Nicole and Malia; great-grandchildren, Austin, Andre, Kyleigh, Kayden, Kristian, Donovan, Dominic, Layla, Malani, Cymon and Daphne; and many extended family members and friends. Due to current constraints, private services will be held. The family hopes to announce a celebration of Frank's life to be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020