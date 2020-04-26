Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Catalano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Catalano Obituary
Frank J. Catalano, 87, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for over 50 years. Frank retired from Goodrich chemical plant, where he worked as a Scale Mechanic for 30 years. He was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Camper Club and Redeemer Lutheran Church. Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, leather crafting, wood carving and painting. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Ann Catalano, and son, David Catalano. He will be dearly missed by his brother, Steve (Patsy) Catalano; children, Victoria (Tom) Nicol of Cuyahoga Falls; Sam (Terry) of Stow, and Mark (Dyna) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Chris, Jennifer, Josh, Erin, Marlene, Jason, Angela, Brian, Nicole and Malia; great-grandchildren, Austin, Andre, Kyleigh, Kayden, Kristian, Donovan, Dominic, Layla, Malani, Cymon and Daphne; and many extended family members and friends. Due to current constraints, private services will be held. The family hopes to announce a celebration of Frank's life to be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now