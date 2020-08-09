Cuyahoga Falls- Frank J. Lid passed away the morning of August 5 in the year 2020. A beloved father, partner and brother he is survived by his better half, Myrna McDougal; his daughters, Chrysti Lid and Beth Lid; his brother, Jim (Dee) Lid and his sister, Rosemary (Roger) Peck. He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Christine M Lid. Never one to be satisfied with the status quo, Frank was born a meat-and-potatoes conservative, but died a liberal minded vegan. He was poet, an inventor, a problem solver, an engineer, a computer programmer, an actor, and an artist. He had such a powerful and booming singing voice that he played the voice of God more than once. He sang in countless choirs and graced the stage during many community productions. His poetry touched the hearts of many. He was a man that would do anything to make a child laugh or embarrass his daughters. Frank believed in service and was active in helping others his whole life. He will be deeply missed for his sense of humor, his innovative ideas, his thanksgiving stuffing and the specific strength of his love. Due to current circumstances, a memorial will be planned for a later date. To share a story about Frank or offer condolences to his family, please visit his tribute page at www.CliffordShoemaker.com