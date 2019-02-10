Frank Joseph Balint Jr.



Frank Joseph Balint Jr., 91, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born December 9, 1927 in Yonkers, New York to Frank and Helen Balint. He spent his childhood years in Yonkers, N.Y., Little Rock, Ark., and Morgantown, W. Va.



He enlisted in the service immediately after graduating from St. Francis High School in Morgantown. Frank spent four years in the Army/AirForce where he received an honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1948. He attended West Virginia University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.



He worked 49 years for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. During his tenure at Goodyear, Frank managed the Goodyear softball complex, children's basketball league, Goodyear Bowling Alleys, and was founder of the Akron Traveling All-Star Bowling League. From 1969 until his retirement in 2002, Frank was manager of Goodyear's Wingfoot Lake Park. Through his leadership, the park became one of the finest corporate recreational facilities in the country. Goodyear commemorated his leadership by renaming the main building in the park "Balint Lodge".



Frank is survived by son, David Balint (and fiance Sharon Crace) of Akron, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Carol Balint of Atlanta, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Peg Balint of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Susan Balint of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Ray Balint of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio: sisters, Helen Borkowski of Parkersburg, W. Va. and Kate Dunmire of Morgantown, W. Va. He was preceded in death by his two baby daughters, Anne Frances and Melinda.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living and Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care and affection. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living, 395 S Main St., Munroe Falls, OH 44262 or Harbor Light Hospice, 207 Portage Trail, Ext. West, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.



Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd. in Randolph. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary