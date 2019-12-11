|
Frank Joseph Smith, Jr. Frank Joseph Smith, Jr., 69, of New Franklin, passed away on December 6, 2019. He was born in Barberton on July 3, 1950. Frank worked for Frank Lucco Company and later retired from Keller Hall Inc. After retirement, he started his own excavating business, Smith and Sons. Frank was always on the go. He loved traveling, looking for a good bargain, and enjoying a good meal at his favorite restaurants. In his later years, he developed a talent for building and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Smith Sr.; mother and stepfather, Marian and William Syler and son, Jeff Smith. Frank will be dearly missed by beloved wife, Dot Martin; son, Daniel Smith; siblings, Pat Delaney, William Smith, Theresa Brachna (Terry Casteel), and William (Dawn) Syler Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Kyle Smith, and Ryan O'Connor; great-granddaughter, Lorelai; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves his faithful companion, his black lab Shadow. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019