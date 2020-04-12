|
Frank Kocis passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Frank was from everywhere and also nowhere. He was a salesman from birth and loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He was an avid reader and had a wealth of mostly useful knowledge. He lived many lives during his short time in this world. Those who know him, will know what I mean. Please talk about him and tell his stories. Keep Frank alive through your memories. Frank is survived by his child, Kayden Kocis; father, Frank Kocis and Sunshine; Grandpa, Arlen Shartiger; brothers, Tony Kocis, Kevin Price and Matt Wood; his dog, El Chopo; cousins, Robert Shartiger, Viki Shartiger Brock, Kristi Shartiger and a handful of others. Please Keep Frank in your thoughts. I will reach out to you all soon so we can celebrate Frank's life properly. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020