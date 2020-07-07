Frank Krajcovic, 55, was reunited with his parents in heaven late in the evening on Friday, July 3. Frank was a consulting teacher for Akron Public Schools and an active member of the Greater Akron Model T Club. He firmly believed that family always comes first and loved making everything he could with his own two hands. Frank is survived by his wife, Kim Krajcovic (nee Meilander); children: Krystal (25), Rachael (23), Nicole (18), and Michael (16); his sister, Annie Krajcovic-Krizay (Ken), and beloved dog, Charlie. His family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses in the cancer unit at University Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Social Distancing will be enforced and mask are recommended. In lieu of flower arrangements, the family is asking for gift cards to nurseries or plants that could be used to create a memorial garden in Frank's honor at their home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700)