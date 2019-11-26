|
NORTON -- Frank L. Nagy was born to Frank and Rose Nagy on March 3, 1931. After a short illness, Frank left this world on November 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a very proud Hungarian and enjoyed the dances at Holy Trinity Church where he was a member until it's closing. He graduated from Doylestown High School Class of 1949. Frank served in the Army and then returned to work for 43 years at the B&W. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed polka dancing with his wife, Jeannie, of 62 years, golfing, gardening, watching The Ohio State football games and all the various activities the grandchildren took part in. He also enjoyed traveling with Ed and Betty and the many trips to the beach with family and special friends Pat and Chuck. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose (Bartzi), Anne (Szittai), Helen (Polk); brother, Ed; brothers-in-law, Joe Bartzi, Jimmie Szittai, John Polk, Frank Scala, Steve Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Betty Nagy and Ann Zimmerman. He leaves behind the love of his life, Jeannie, children and grandchildren, Jeff (Laura) Nagy - Aubrey (Jason) Anderson, Rachel, Rose, Jeffrey, Katie and Emily; Gina (Tony) Sweazy - Nate (Jill), Seth, Kayla (Austin); Dianna (Jim) Davies - Jimmie (Felicia) Anna, Paul, Sarah (Russell), Michael and Christina; great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will take place at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wadsworth at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 260 Broad Street, Wadsworth, OH 44281. Thanks Dad for the wonderful life you have given your family and for so many happy memories. Rest in Peace. A limb has fallen from the "Family Tree" and I want you to promise not to grieve for me, but remember the great and happy times we've share; the ice skating, sledding, vacations, dances, euchre games, volleyball, and most of all the laughter. I lived a good life while I was strong. Continue our heritage, I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and know I'm at ease and my soul is at rest. I was truly blessed with a great family and friends. I will miss you all dearly until the day comes and we're all together again. Thanks for the all happy times. - Dad Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019