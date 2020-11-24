1/1
Frank Leo Fodor
1931 - 2020
Frank Leo Fodor, 89, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born January 9, 1931 in Booth, West Virginia to the late Bertha and Steve Fodor. Frank served in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Tire as a Supervisor with 23 years of service. Preceded in death by companions, Norma C. Menasian and Virginia W. Sickles and daughter, Connie Miller, Frank is survived by son, Frank (Tammy) of Rittman, Ohio; daughter, Diana (Karl) Long of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Tony (Katrina) Lorson and Chris (Erin) Long, Frank Fodor III, Eric Fodor and Alyssa Fodor; great-grandkids, Hannah Rose Lorson, Hunter Anthony Lorson and Carter Long; brothers, Bala "Bill" (Nancy) Fodor and Hank (Linda) Fodor; along with other relatives and friends. A committal service with military honors will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rod Grabski officiating.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Committal
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
