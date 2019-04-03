Frank M. Vance



Frank M. Vance, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Maplewood Assisted Living.



Frank was born February 11, 1936 to Frank and Mary (Kalo) Vance in Akron, had been an area resident his entire life and was a 1954 graduate of Garfield High School. He was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in the Racing Tire Division for over 33 years, retiring in 1998. He was also a mason/bricklayer and had built his own home in Green in 1962. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, URW, Bricklayers local 7 and Jednota branch 553.



Frank was a diehard fisherman and enjoyed hunting, golf and puzzles.



Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosemary (Mehok); children, Gregory (Terre) Vance, Cynthia Vance, Bruce (Brenda) Vance and Lori (Jeff) Marzick; grandchildren, Matthew Guillot, Melory (Kevin) Knisely and Cody Vance; great granddaughter, Lillian Marie Knisely; siblings, Sylvia Vance, Victoria Marek, George (Marty) Vance, John (Pat) Vance and Debbie (Bijan) Esfandiary; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Eva (Andy) Metelsky and Mary (Steve) Marlowe.



The family is grateful to the staff at Grace Hospice and the staff and residents at Maplewood for their care of and friendship given to Frank.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685, where the family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. until time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LABRE Homeless Ministry c/o Queen of Heaven Church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary