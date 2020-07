Frank? Papaw we would call him because that is what the children called him and he loved that. He was an amazing man a true role model to many. We share a ton of great memories, but one memory is when we went to the casino and as we were leaving the hotel room, Papaw, momma and myself. The beds cover decided to grab my foot and I feel right at Papaws feet and directly behind my mom standing at the other bed. There were absolutely no words to be said, we all busted out laughing so hard as I just stayed on the floor. I think no of us could believe what had just happened. I will miss our turn arounds together Papaw. I love you and I appreciated every thing that you have taught me, everything that you have done for me, my family. You loved us all unconditionally and we loved you back unconditionally. Muah!

Darlene

Daughter