Mr. Frank Otterman Mr. Frank Otterman passed peacefully on October 21 at age 75. Frank was born in Akron, OH to John and Marguerite Otterman. Frank is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 53 years; sons, Michael and Brian; 3 granddaughters and sister, Janet Paseos. Frank was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and battled the disease with an amazing level of grace, selflessness and faith. Visitation will be held Nov. 14th at McGilley Antioch Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ALS Assoc. Mid-America Chapter at 6950 Squibb Rd. Suite 210 Mission, KS 66202.







