1/1
Frank Otterman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Frank Otterman Mr. Frank Otterman passed peacefully on October 21 at age 75. Frank was born in Akron, OH to John and Marguerite Otterman. Frank is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 53 years; sons, Michael and Brian; 3 granddaughters and sister, Janet Paseos. Frank was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and battled the disease with an amazing level of grace, selflessness and faith. Visitation will be held Nov. 14th at McGilley Antioch Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ALS Assoc. Mid-America Chapter at 6950 Squibb Rd. Suite 210 Mission, KS 66202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Cheryl and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Frank’s passing. He was very kind to me when John was sick and after John’s passing. I know he will be dearly missed.
Judy
Judy Volk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved