Frank P. Frisone


1933 - 2019
GRAHAM, WASH -- Frank Frisone, 86, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Born in Akron on March 7, 1933, he grew up in Firestone Park and attended St. John's school and parish. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1951 and shortly after, went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After returning home from Korea, he lived in the Akron-Cleveland area, started his family, and began his career with United Airlines.

After many years in Northeast Ohio, his career took him to Seattle, Washington, where he has called home since 1979. He retired from United Airlines after 39 years of service. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, climbing and the amazing views of Mt. Rainer from his home.

Frank was a genuine and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents, Donato and Antonetta Frisone and sister-in-law, Marlene Frisone. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Frieda; children, John (Sandie) Frisone, Danny (Carol) Frisone, Francine (Frank) Miller; eight wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Linzy (Mary) Frisone and Anthony Frisone.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019
