Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Frank Paul Czekaj Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Frank Paul Czekaj, 88, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. "You may have left our lives but, you will never leave our hearts!" Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) wwwHilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 11, 2020
