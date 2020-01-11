|
WADSWORTH -- Frank Paul Czekaj, 88, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. "You may have left our lives but, you will never leave our hearts!" Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) wwwHilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 11, 2020