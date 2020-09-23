1/2
Frank Paul Flecksteiner
1936 - 2020
Frank Paul "Skip" Flecksteiner, age 83, of Rootstown, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home. He was born December 25, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents, Frank Valentine and Antoinette (Wisnioski) Flecksteiner. Frank proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He later graduated from the University of Akron, and worked there for many years as an accountant until his retirement. Frank was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Civil War historian who appreciated the opportunity to travel to battlefields and historical sites. Frank also loved sports, he played baseball for many years and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. After his retirement, Frank enjoyed jogging and getting donuts with his grandkids. On April 8, 1961, he married his beloved Betty Jeanne (Jelenic) and together they raised their family. Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Jeanne; their children, Dr. Richard (Dr. Rachel Anderson) Flecksteiner, Robert (Jennifer) Flecksteiner, David (Dr. Sherry) Flecksteiner, and Amy Smith; as well as his grandchildren, Alexander, Meghan, Janae, Joelle, Jakob, Noah, Tristan, Emily, Abbey, Mathew, Annie, and Andrew. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Robert Wolfgang Flecksteiner, and his aunt, Bertha Cawley. His wishes for cremation are being honored. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Reverend William Kraynak at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 409 W Main St., Ravenna. It is required that everyone attending the services wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Frank's memory to Honor and Remember https://www.honorandremember.org/donation/. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
3302966436
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
