|
|
Frank R. Fatur, Jr., 76, passed away on March 5, 2020 after a five month debilitating illness. His family was present and at his bedside. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank R. Fatur, Sr. and Josephine (Pirnat) Fatur; daughter, Christine Marie Fatur; his sister, Dr. Joyce Mary Fatur, and his faithful companion and family pet, Hailey. He is survived by his loving son, Michael Christopher and grandson, Caleb Andrew Ciolek. Frank was born in Euclid, Ohio on July 13, 1943. He was a proud 1961 graduate of St. Ignatius High School; received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Detroit in 1966, an MBA from Kent State University in 1971 and a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Akron in 1984. Frank spent approximately 25 years working in International Marketing for Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton, this position allowed him opportunities to travel around the world, occasionally taking his family with him. For the past several decades he worked as a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services slowing down just prior to his passing. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed planning and attending events with Michael and Caleb. He was a noted Cleveland sports historian and an enthusiastic collector of Cleveland sports memorabilia. Frank also enjoyed taking in local food spots with his son and daughter especially traditional Slovenian favorites throughout the Barberton, Akron and Cleveland areas. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at the Village of St. Edward (Fairlawn), Crossroads Hospice, Edward and Doris Fatur and family, James and Marie Dettling, Peyton Hill, and James and Majella Stein. Please note that joint calling hours for Frank and his sister Joyce (who unexpectedly passed away two weeks ago) will be held at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. from 5 to 8 p.m. on THURSDAY, March 19, 2020. Reverend Fr. John A. Valencheck will celebrate a memorial mass at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320 at 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, March 20, 2020. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020