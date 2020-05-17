BARBERTON -- Frank S. Brncik, 75, passed away at his residence on May 12, 2020. Frank was born in Barberton where he was a life resident and retired from Rubber Associates with over 20 years of service. He loved motorcycles and his cat Boomer. Preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Cora Bell Brncik; wife, Ruth; and brother, Tom; he is survived by his brothers, Steve (Connie) and Paul (Mary); sisters, Patricia Seibel and Vicki (Robert) Young; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Services will be held at Lockwood Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.