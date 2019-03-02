Frank S. Comeriato, Sr.



Frank S. Comeriato Sr., 90, of Naples, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bentley Village Care Center. Frank was born in Akron, Ohio and was a resident of Naples, Florida since 1977.



He attended John Carroll University and later graduated from Kent State University earning a Bachelor Degree in Business. After graduating, Frank worked in several businesses and eventually owned, along with his brothers, Acme Ash Service in Akron. He later served as Regional Director for SCA Services Corporation. An avid golfer, Frank was a past member of Quail Creek Country Club, Bear's Paw Country Club and Imperial Golf Club, where he achieved four holes-in-one. He was also proud to have had the opportunity to volunteer at the Masters Golf Tournament for many years. After moving to Naples, he and his wife Becky enjoyed spending summers at their home in Highlands, North Carolina. Frank also enjoyed boating, fishing, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and, most importantly, spending time with his loving wife of 65 years, Becky, and his family. Becky preceded him in death, along with his brother Sam Comeriato.



Survivors include his dedicated children, Sam (Eileen) Comeriato, Linda Comeriato, Lori (Steve) Caputo, Frank (Debbi) Comeriato Jr., and Lisa (Chris) Vetter; sister-in-law, Merlyn Comeriato; brother, Bob (Nancy) Comeriato; 11 cherished grandchildren and four great granddaughters, all of Naples.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden.



Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at , or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Bentley Village Care Center for the loving care they provided to Frank. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary