1/1
Frank Stanley Charnovic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Stanley Charnovic, 75, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, PA on March 6, 1945. Frank was a Uniontown High School graduate. Frank was proud of his four year service in the U.S. Navy. Frank graduated from Kent State University with a BS in Chemistry. He then had a long career as a Polymer Chemist at Norton Company and St. Gobain Company. Frank's many hobbies included traveling, gardening, working out at Planet Fitness Canton and decorating for Halloween. Frank touched the lives of many, he was always ready to help a friend and will be greatly missed. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandra (Williams) Charnovic of North Canton; son, Heath Charnovic of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, Finn Williams and Kai Williams of Sarasota, FL; sister, Shirley Sumego; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Frank Charnovic and stepson, Michael Todd Willams. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave NW). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708-1423) or to your favorite charity. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved