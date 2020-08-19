Frank R. Tuzzio Sr., 87, of Lakewood, Ohio (formally of Green Ohio) went to his heavenly home on August 16, 2020. He was in the presence of his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Crocefissa (Panacci) Tuzzio; his two brothers, Paul (Stella) Tuzzio and Vincent Tuzzio and one sister, Theresa (Frank) Pace. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn L. Tuzzio; his two sons, Frank (Cathy) Tuzzio and Michael Tuzzio. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Nicole Rheinberger (Zachary), Dr. Frank Tuzzio III (Kelly) and Amanda Hunter (Brad); as well as his great-grandchildren, Ash and Eleanor Rheinberger, Luca, Luisa, Leo and Roman Tuzzio and Ryder and Rowan Hunter. He was also an Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Frank was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the USAF and was assigned to the 71st Air Rescue Squadron at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska from 1952 to 1955. Frank was a member of the Holy Name Society and a long-time member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. He was also a member of the VFW Post 2012 In Greentown, Ohio. Frank was the former owner of Frank's Printing Service in Canton, Ohio and he was also retired from O'Neil's department store in Akron, Ohio. Frank was a great cook and loved to make Italian food for his family, friends and church. He also loved to fish, golf and travel to visit family. He made several trips to Italy and Canada to spend time with them. Frank touched the lives of so many people with his kindness, humor and great big heart. Ti ameremo per sempre (We will love you forever). A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. A Holy Name Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 10:15 a.m. in the church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at St. John Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.