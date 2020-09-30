Together Again Frank V. Elavsky, 97, of Kenmore passed away on September 26, 2020. He retired from Goodrich and was a long time member in the VFW Firestone Post 3383 and the Italian Civic Club and a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Frank is preceded by his wife of 72 years Vera, sons Michael and Frank, grandson Scott Greene and brothers Eddie, Al and Joe Elavsky. He is survived by his daughter Sandy (Mike) Donahue, son Mark (Lori) Elavsky. daughter-in-law Debbie Elavsky, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sister Helen Sues, sister-in-law Tomasina Elavsky, nieces, nephews and other family members. The family is having a private service followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.