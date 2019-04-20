Frank W. Chirumbole



ORRVILLE -- Frank W. Chirumbole, 95, passed away peacefully at Medina Hospital on Wednesday April 17, 2019 accompanied by family.



Born on Nov. 7, 1923 in the front bedroom of the family home in Carnegie, Pa., Frank was the sixth of eight children born to Angela (Di Cello) and Pietro Chirumbolo.



Frank grew up playing in the neighborhood and schoolyard and walking everywhere. His eldest sister died when Frank was six.



Frank graduated from Carnegie High School in 1941. Miss Fry said he was the best Latin student she ever had. After graduation, he worked at a gas station and Sears, then later at Superior Steel, where he performed laboratory testing.



He was drafted and entered the Army in 1943. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a POW in Germany from December 1944 until April 1945 (almost starved).



After the war, Frank attended Carnegie Tech (Carnegie Mellon) on the GI bill and received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1950.



Following graduation, Frank worked for Goodyear in Akron and West Virginia, then returned to Pittsburgh and worked for Hagan Controls which later became part of Westinghouse.



He met Helen Kelly at Conneaut Ohio and they were married in Pittsburgh in 1956. Helen and Frank had six children including triplets. Helen died in 2007.



Westinghouse transferred Frank to Orrville in 1970 where he worked until retirement in 1986. Frank was also a member of Orrville city council for four years.



A dependable father and husband, Frank had a smile and a wave for everyone. He had a c'est la vie attitude and never worried.



Frank enjoyed fishing in his younger years, watching westerns and football on TV, and of course family gatherings. His favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Helen; his parents; brothers, Tony and Nick; and sisters, Mary,



Theresa, Jane, and Mary Lou.



He is survived by his sister, Arlene; children: Frank (Julie), Dan, Jim (Sharon), Tom, Kelly (John) Rashedi, and Mary McVay; and 12 grandchildren.



Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, Orrville, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Ronald Turek and Fr. Paul Wysocki as celebrants.



Burial will take place at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.



Friends may call on Tuesday at Auble Funeral Home, 512 East Oak Street, Orrville, from 4 p.m. to 7 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's honor to a .