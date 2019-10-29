Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Wilson Obituary
Frank B Wilson, age 73, entered his heavenly home on 10/25/19. He was a quiet but strong and gentle man who expressed his faith in his wood carving hobby, especially in the creation of a beautiful nativity scene. Frank was a member of The Chapel in Akron where he served and played the trumpet. He also served his country as a marine in the Vietnam War. Frank was preceeded in death by parents, Barbara and Gale Salmon. Frank will be missed by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Wilson; stepdaughter, Nicole (James) Chance; sons, Frank (Cappie) and David (Amy) Wilson; half brother, John Salmon; brother-in-law, Curtis (Lori) Tipton; sisters-in-law, Anna (Jonathan) Wright, Mary Tipton, Sharon (Gerald) Waldrop, Karen (Kevin) Nemire; nine grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now