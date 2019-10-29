|
Frank B Wilson, age 73, entered his heavenly home on 10/25/19. He was a quiet but strong and gentle man who expressed his faith in his wood carving hobby, especially in the creation of a beautiful nativity scene. Frank was a member of The Chapel in Akron where he served and played the trumpet. He also served his country as a marine in the Vietnam War. Frank was preceeded in death by parents, Barbara and Gale Salmon. Frank will be missed by his wife of 23 years, Barbara Wilson; stepdaughter, Nicole (James) Chance; sons, Frank (Cappie) and David (Amy) Wilson; half brother, John Salmon; brother-in-law, Curtis (Lori) Tipton; sisters-in-law, Anna (Jonathan) Wright, Mary Tipton, Sharon (Gerald) Waldrop, Karen (Kevin) Nemire; nine grand children, and many nieces and nephews. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019