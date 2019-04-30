|
Frankie Lucille Moncrief
Frankie Lucille Moncrief, 85, passed away peacefully on April 24 at the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, Ohio.
Frankie was born in Ferrum, Virginia to Charles Edgar and Lera Montgomery. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eugene Moncrief; daughter, Cynthia Moncrief; son-in-law, Roger Gleghorn; brother, Junior Montgomery (Doris); sisters, Susie Hammed, Shirley Jones, Peggy Wilson (Pat), Hazel Ellis; numerous nieces, nephews and their descendants.
Frankie was an active member of the Stan Hywet needle point guild for many years. She was an excellent seamstress, quilter, calligrapher and enjoyed many artistic activities. Frankie found her passion in ballroom dancing where she competed in numerous competitions nationwide and received many awards. Frankie was a devoted wife and mother and her love and guidance will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019