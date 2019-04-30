Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Moncrief
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Lucille Moncrief

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frankie Lucille Moncrief Obituary
Frankie Lucille Moncrief

Frankie Lucille Moncrief, 85, passed away peacefully on April 24 at the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron, Ohio.

Frankie was born in Ferrum, Virginia to Charles Edgar and Lera Montgomery. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Eugene Moncrief; daughter, Cynthia Moncrief; son-in-law, Roger Gleghorn; brother, Junior Montgomery (Doris); sisters, Susie Hammed, Shirley Jones, Peggy Wilson (Pat), Hazel Ellis; numerous nieces, nephews and their descendants.

Frankie was an active member of the Stan Hywet needle point guild for many years. She was an excellent seamstress, quilter, calligrapher and enjoyed many artistic activities. Frankie found her passion in ballroom dancing where she competed in numerous competitions nationwide and received many awards. Frankie was a devoted wife and mother and her love and guidance will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of her life will be held in Virginia at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now