Frankie Mae Winston

Frankie Mae Winston Obituary
Frankie Mae Winston

Frankie passed away May 2, 2019. A native of Washington, Georgia, she was born September 8, 1935 and would later come to Akron, Ohio at an early age. She was a member of Mount Zion, where she was baptized and recognized Christ as her savior all her days.

Frankie graduated from Central High school, where she won many awards for academics and sports. As one of the first African Americans hired by Ohio Bell, Frankie was a telephone operator in the 1950's. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom to her young children. Later on, she would be employed as a secretary by the City of Akron and K-Mart before retiring.

She was a quiet and private person who loved nature and tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. She loved to read, write poetry and sketch. Outside of those hobbies, her family was her source of joy. Having had a great personality, she was also known for her sense of humor and was one to encourage others.

Frankie was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Willie Lou Turner; sister, Luberta Rookard; brothers, William and Robert Turner and special cousin, Daniel Turner.

She leaves to mourn her passing her devoted children, Cynthia and Henry (Butch); grandchildren, Bethany (Corey) Appleton of Nashville, Tennessee, Monique May of Washington, D.C. and Austin Foxworth of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, James (Sharon) Turner of Sacramento, California; aunt, Mrs. Kate Allison of Akron and brother-in-law, Donnell Rookard of Akron. Private services have already been held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
