|
|
|
Franklin A. Sherman Franklin A. Sherman, 74 went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1945 in Barberton Ohio. He lived his adult life in Akron, Ohio where he was a thriving member of his community. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Rodney (Stancy) and Kelley Sherman (Hubert Owens) of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy Brown, Alexis Sherman and Hope Sherman; great grandchild, Kevin Thomas; brothers, Michael W (Sherry) Sherman, Laurece D. Sherman; sisters, Larella Conley and Bethel Juniel; special friend, Carolyn Ware and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Celebration of his life will be held Monday August 19, 2019, 12 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 1729 Shatto Ave, Akron Ohio 44313. 330-8362725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2019