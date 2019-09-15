|
Franklin C. Mitchell Franklin C. Mitchell, age 98, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1921 in Akron and moved to Bath in 1923. Frank graduated from Bath High School in 1940, with many athletic awards. He served in the U.S. Naval Aviation during World War II as an officer, training Civil Service workers at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas and later serving in Kane'ohe Bay, Hawaii. After his honorable discharge he returned to work at B.F. Goodrich, working for 45 years in the engineering department. In 1947, Frank married Dolores HIne and had four children. He enjoyed sports, bowling, working on his beloved farm and protecting all its "four-legged creatures". His greatest joy in life was meeting old and new friends and all that knew him will miss his colorful stories and beautiful smile. Despite numerous disabilities as he grew older he continued to enjoy life and the people around him, especially his devoted caretakers. He entertained them with dozens of stories of his growing up in Bath and serving in World War II. Preceded in death by his son, Thomas and brother, Ross; He is survived by his wife, Dolores; children, Bonnie, Elaine and Ross (Sue) and his cat, Charley. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321, where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to service time. Private interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wings of Rescue, an agency that rescues injured and displaced pets or Best Friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019