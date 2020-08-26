Frank Greathouse, 85, passed away August 21, 2020. He was born August 22, 1934 in Calhoun County, West Virginia to the late Scott and Ova Greathouse. Frank left his hometown in West Virginia to settle in Cottage Grove neighborhood of Akron and transformed a little summer cottage into a livable year-round residence for 5 children. He worked hard in his life, working for Ohio Brass in Barberton for 25 years and then Morse Controls in Hudson for another 18. He was a loving husband and father who in his free time enjoyed going to the park, fishing, and going to Hartville to bargain shop at the Flea Market. Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Marie; 5 brothers and 6 sisters. He is survived by his sons, Roger (Agnes) and Gary (fiance Tess Brand) Greathouse; daughters, Kathy (Stephen) Pontius, Lisa (Dennis) Blank and Laura (Albert) Greathouse; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com