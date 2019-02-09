Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin D. Ward


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin D. Ward Obituary
Franklin D. Ward

BARBERTON --

Franklin D. Ward, 84, passed away peacefully February 5, 2019.

Franklin's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.