|
|
Franklin D. Ward
BARBERTON --
Franklin D. Ward, 84, passed away peacefully February 5, 2019.
Franklin's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019