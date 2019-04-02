Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Franklin Delano Baliga

Franklin "Frank" Delano Baliga Sr.

Franklin Delano "Frank" Baliga, Sr., 76, of Tallmadge, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Fairlawn. He was born August 27, 1942 in Barberton, the son of Joseph S. and Theresa M. Klemencsics Baliga.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959 until his retirement in 1975, and then provided maintenance for the U.S. Postal Service until his 1999 retirement. Frank was a member of the Barberton Masonic Lodge #750, the Royal Arch Masons #202, the Royal and Select Masons Akron Council #80, the Akron Commander #25, the Scottish Rite, and Tadmor Shriners.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joseph J. Baliga. He is survived by his sister, Jean of Tallmadge; sister-in-law, Patricia of Barberton; cousins, Chris Traycoff, Julia, Matt, and Mike Butterfield of Midlothian, Texas.

Per Frank's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place and final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308, or the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. Newcomer Cremations, Funeral & Receptions is handling the arrangements.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
