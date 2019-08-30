|
Franklin "Frank" F. Moore Franklin F. Moore, "Frank", age 79, of Coventry Twp., died at his home on August 27, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on June 8, 1940 in Wheelwright, KY, the son of the late Jordan W. and Laura (nee Honaker) Moore. He was extremely proud of the woman he married on June 14, 1958, the former, Ida Ethel Parker; his children, Tyrone "Ty" Franklin (Tami) Moore, Monalisa "Lisa" (Randy) Collins, Larry D. Moore and Gina (Robert) Slavik; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His sister, Evelyn (Bill) Hill, is also surviving, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn his loss. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-5104; at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019