On Friday, March 27, 2020, Franklin Howard Frayer passed away at The Hearth of Sycamore in Ft. Wayne, Indiana at the age of 76. Frank was born on June 11, 1943 to Theodore and Frances (Keck) Frayer in Canton, Ohio. He attended Green High School. Frank received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and finished his doctorate in physical chemistry at Indiana University. Frank served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of captain. He worked at Dana Corporation in Marion, Indiana from which he retired in 2008. He had been a crop farmer in Indiana from 1973 until the time of his death. He is survived by four children, Elizabeth Frayer, David (Amy) Frayer, Susan Frayer, and Robert (Kristen) Frayer; nine grandchildren, two sisters, Sally (Gary) Ritzer and Sue (Bill) Titus; and ex-wife, Sarah Poulson Hilker. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020