Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Franklin L. Weidaw Obituary
Franklin "Frank" L. Weidaw

Franklin L. "Frank" Weidaw, 69, passed away April 8, 2019 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born in Akron to Paul and Mary Lou (Moran) Weidaw, he was a lifelong Springfield Township resident. Frank enjoyed golfing, scuba diving, mountain biking, piloting, spending time at the casino and traveling. He also loved working as a counselor for the youth group at Springfield Assembly of God as well as spending time with his family. Supporting many charities was very important to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Sr. He will be sadly missed by sister, Susan (Rachel Setree); sister in-law, Linda; nephews, David Jr. (Nikia Moore), and Jonathan (Rachel); Buddy, his feline companion; great nieces, great nephews and friends.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday, April 17th at 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Friends may call for two hours prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Private interment at Hillside Memorial Park.

To send a special message to the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
