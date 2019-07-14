Franklin "Hank" Pavkov



Franklin "Hank" Pavkov was called home June 27, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverlee (Smith) Pavkov with whom they had five children: Lois Jean Pavkov, Franklin Pavkov Jr. (Patty), Vince Pavkov (Denise), Mark Pavkov (Penny), and Milly Jones (Patrick). They were married for 26 years. Pop remarried, Nancy, whom he called "my angel" and if not for her he "would have cashed them in a long time ago". He made Nancy agree to two things prior to marriage-- they couldn't golf together and she wasn't allowed to divorce him. They remained inseparable for many years until they removed him from life support with her by his side. He spoke often of his family and loved each of them more than words can say.



His Grandchildren: Guinevere Pavkov, Dr. Nathaniel Pavkov (Roni), Lance Pavkov (Anita), Alicia Anderson (Jordan), Ryan Pavkov, Zachary Pavkov (Katie), Hillary Pavkov, Alexandria Hoffman (Drew) and Payton Pavkov. He was so proud of them all.



His Great Grandchildren: Silas Campanella, Jack and Carter Pavkov, Shane and Charlie Pavkov, Liza and Lazarus Anderson and Graham and Amos Pavkov. They touched his life as only a great grandchild could.



Pop was the last of Grandpa Lazar Pavkov's sons, he has three remaining sisters whom he loved dearly. He made hundreds of pieces of stained glass for his family, friends and others. He touched many, many lives and each of you have his or her own story to tell of their relationship with him. Let his memory live on... tell your story. Miss you Pop. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019