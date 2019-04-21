|
|
Fred Calvin Shaffer
Fred Calvin Shaffer, age 57 of Akron, passed away April 10, 2019.
A lifetime resident of Akron, he was a foundry worker for many years. Fred was a die-hard Browns fan until the end and was an avid chess player.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mildred Ann (Hoffman) Shaffer, and is survived by his siblings, Barry (Cindy), Sharie (Doug), Richard (Ling Ling), John (Samantha) and David; daughter, Brittany; girlfriend, Kathy and her daughters, Angie and Christine; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. The family suggests memorials to Haven of Rest.
(AKRON, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019