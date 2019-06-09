Fred D. Boggs



Fred Dale Boggs, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.



He was born in Sutton, West Virginia. He had been employed by Teledyne-Monarch. Mr. Boggs was also the former owner of the Falcon Restaurant. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era.



He was preceded in death by parents, Dale James and Reva Maxine (Talbert) Boggs; sister, Brenda Whitmyer; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene and Charles Keenan. Fred is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rose (Keenan); son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Teresa; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Sebastien Gingras; sisters, Janet Doll and Robin Bayless; granddaughters, Quinn Boggs and Sophie Gingras; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 11th at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019