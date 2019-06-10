Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred D. Boggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred D. Boggs Obituary
Fred D. Boggs

Fred Dale Boggs, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

Funeral service will be held TOMORROW Tuesday, June 11th at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now