Fred D. Boggs
Fred Dale Boggs, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.
Funeral service will be held TOMORROW Tuesday, June 11th at 1 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 10, 2019