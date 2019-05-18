Fred Hyatt



Fred Hyatt, of Akron, Ohio, born in Sophia, West Virginia, December 7, 1949, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 15, 2019. He lived the past twenty years with Parkinson's Disease. He was ready to be with Jesus.



He leaves behind his wife, Cathy; sons, Steven (Elissa) and Kevin; grandchildren, Gabbie, Jack, Addy, Hannah and Will; and great grandson, Grey; his brother, Ted (Versie). He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Eva (Gray); his brother, Jim; his sister, Judy; his step brother, Vernon and step sister, Vera.



Fred graduated from North High School in 1967. He attended the University of Akron where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education.



He taught in Copley-Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls, and then became a principal in Southeast Schools and Rootstown. Finally, he retired from the Copley-Fairlawn district as elementary school principal. Fred grew up in and was active at Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. He was the choir leader for several years and sang with his family and in a quartet and duets. He had a beautiful tenor voice. He also taught VBS and Sunday School. He served in the Army Reserve for years.



Friends and family are invited to visit Monday, May 20, 2019 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Rick McKee officiating. Private interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Fred's name to or Samaritan's Purse.